Youth shot at, injured in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :In Occupied Kashmir, unknown gunmen shot at and injured a youth in Turigam village of South Kashmir's Kulgam district.

The unidentified gunmen fired upon one Waseem Ahmad, aged 28, from a point blank range at his house in Turigam, Kashmir Media Service reported while quoting a police officer as saying.

Waseem received bullet wounds in his legs and was shifted to District Hospital, Kulgam, for treatment.

Soon after the incident, forces' personnel reached the spot and launched searches to nab the assailants.