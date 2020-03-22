UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Shot At, Injured In IOK

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 02:20 PM

Youth shot at, injured in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :In Occupied Kashmir, unknown gunmen shot at and injured a youth in Turigam village of South Kashmir's Kulgam district.

The unidentified gunmen fired upon one Waseem Ahmad, aged 28, from a point blank range at his house in Turigam, Kashmir Media Service reported while quoting a police officer as saying.

Waseem received bullet wounds in his legs and was shifted to District Hospital, Kulgam, for treatment.

Soon after the incident, forces' personnel reached the spot and launched searches to nab the assailants.

Related Topics

Injured Occupied Kashmir Police National Accountability Bureau Media From

Recent Stories

Discounted sanitisation services to homes, busines ..

56 minutes ago

Three new recoveries from COVID-19 in Kuwait

2 hours ago

Operations, production not affected by COVID-19: D ..

2 hours ago

Water security a priority for Abu Dhabi, projects ..

3 hours ago

Ajman Free Zone announces AED6 million fund to sup ..

3 hours ago

Thailand reports 188 new coronavirus cases

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.