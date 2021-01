(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The unidentified accused shot dead a youth in City Jaranwala police limits on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, Saeed was present at his house in Chak No128-GB whenthe assailants gunned down him.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.