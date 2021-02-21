Youth Shot Dead
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 09:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :A youth was fired to death under in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.
Police spokesman said on Sunday that 28-year-old Atif resident of Siddhupura went out of his house when unidentified persons opened fire at him.
As a result, Atif received bullet injuries in his head and died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistance.
The police took body into custody and started investigation.