UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Shot Dead

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 09:10 PM

Youth shot dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :A youth was fired to death under in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that 28-year-old Atif resident of Siddhupura went out of his house when unidentified persons opened fire at him.

As a result, Atif received bullet injuries in his head and died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistance.

The police took body into custody and started investigation.

Related Topics

Fire Police Police Station Died Sunday

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed opens Gulfood 2021

10 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Russian Minister Trade ..

10 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Minister of Defence Ind ..

25 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives foreign defence ministe ..

25 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Deputy Chairman of Suda ..

55 minutes ago

UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs meets wi ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.