SIALKOT, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :A youth was shot dead by unknown armed accused in the outskirts of Tehsil Daska,here on Friday.

Rescue-1122 said that 25-year-old an unidentified youth was shot dead by unknown armed accused near Family Hospital, Chungni No. 8 Daska, and fled away.

Rescue-1122 handed over the body to the local police.

Police were investigating the matter.