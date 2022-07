(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :A youth was shot dead by an unidentified accused near here on Sunday.

The Rescue 1122 said 20-year-old Ali was going to Vegetable Market when two accused on a motorcycle opened firing at him. As a result, he died on the spot.

On information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and handed over the body to police whichstarted investigation.