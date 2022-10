SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :The youth was shot dead over trivial issue, in the jurisdiction of Jhal Chakian police station here on Sunday.

According to police, the incident took place at Chak No 54-NB, where Kabir shot dead Arsalan (21) over a minor issue.

Police reached the spot and shifted the body to a nearbyhospital for postmortem.

Investigation was underway.