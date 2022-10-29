Youth shot dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :A youth was shot dead, in the limits of Gulberg police station here on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, Shahbaz (30), resident of Awami Colony Tariqabad was riding a car when unknown persons opened fire at him near main graveyard of Milad Road in the wee hours and fled the scene.

Shahbaz received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.