Youth Shot Dead
Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :A man was killed by his rivals in Bhera Police limits on Tuesday.
Police said the accused, Imran, shot dead Sami Husnain of Chak Syedan over somedispute and fled.
On information, police reached the spot and shifted the body to a local hospital.
