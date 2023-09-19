Youth shot dead

A youngster was shot dead by unknown outlaws near Dat Bridge here on Tuesday

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :A youngster was shot dead by unknown outlaws near Dat Bridge here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the deceased youngster was identified as Khan Muhammad (29), a resident of Jakhar Imam Shah.

The Rescue 1122 staffers also recovered Rs 19550 from the deceased pocket which were handed over to SHO Gudai Police Station Ahmed Faheem. The police are investigating the incident.