Open Menu

Youth Shot Dead

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Youth shot dead

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) A youngster was shot dead by an alleged outlaw in a matter about honor killing, in the limits of Gaggu Police Station, Burewala.

According to police sources, the youngster Saqlain had an alleged illicit relationship with the sister of the alleged killer named Waheed.

In a fit of rage, the alleged outlaw shot at and killed Saqlain. DSP Zafar Dogar rushed to the site and started an investigation. The body was shifted to THQ hospital.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Burewala SITE

Recent Stories

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Austra ..

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Australia in first Test

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

16 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

16 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

16 hours ago
Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

16 hours ago
 Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her ..

Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her career

16 hours ago
 Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold ..

Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions

15 hours ago
 Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsbur ..

Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsburg

15 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

15 hours ago
 Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned af ..

Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned after player collapse

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan