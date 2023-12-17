Youth shot dead

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) A youngster was shot dead by an alleged outlaw in a matter about honor killing, in the limits of Gaggu Police Station, Burewala.

According to police sources, the youngster Saqlain had an alleged illicit relationship with the sister of the alleged killer named Waheed.

In a fit of rage, the alleged outlaw shot at and killed Saqlain. DSP Zafar Dogar rushed to the site and started an investigation. The body was shifted to THQ hospital.