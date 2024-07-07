Youth shot dead

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) A youth was shot dead in Khushab police limits on Sunday.

Police said, the incident took place at Okhli Mohla village where armed persons riding a motorcycle shot Muhammad Raees dead and fled. Police handed over the body to the family after postmortem.

Police registered a case and started an investigation.