Youth Shot Dead
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2024 | 06:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) A youth was shot dead in Khushab police limits on Sunday.
Police said, the incident took place at Okhli Mohla village where armed persons riding a motorcycle shot Muhammad Raees dead and fled. Police handed over the body to the family after postmortem.
Police registered a case and started an investigation.
