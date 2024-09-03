Youth Shot Dead
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2024 | 04:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) A youth was shot dead while catching a robber in Ghulam Muhammad Abad
police limits.
A police spokesman said on Tuesday that Muhammad Bilal of Rehmat Town was travelling
on a motorcycle when a robber intercepted him near Cchuta Gol Chowk and looted Rs10,000, a
mobile phone and fled.
The victim chased the robber and raised alarm near Dera Sain Graveyard where people Zohaib Hasan
etc tried to overpower the robber but the accused opened firing at them.
As a result, Zohaib Hasan, 34, of Piranwala received injuries in his head and died in
a local hospital.
