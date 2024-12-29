Youth shot dead

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) A youth was gunned down by unidentified persons here on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Muhammad Ramzan (18), resident of

Chowk Godar. Rescue-1122 team shifted the victim to the Rural

Health Centre for legal formalities.

Chowk Qureshi police have registered a case and started investigation.