Youth Shot Dead
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2024 | 02:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) A youth was gunned down by unidentified persons here on Sunday.
The victim was identified as Muhammad Ramzan (18), resident of
Chowk Godar. Rescue-1122 team shifted the victim to the Rural
Health Centre for legal formalities.
Chowk Qureshi police have registered a case and started investigation.
Recent Stories
Emirates Council for Rural Development announces local festivals
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2024
'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: Study
De Minaur wins but Australia crash to Argentina at United Cup
Civil Hospital treated 83,000 patients, admitted 2,670 in current month
Israeli raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital put 'last major health facility' in norther ..
Hari Welfare Association deplores inaction over debt bondage issues
Governor Mandokhail hails establishment of Danish School in Zhob
Football: Italian Serie A table
Football: Italian Serie A results
Putin apologises to Azerbaijan without claiming responsibility in plane crash
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth shot dead5 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 7 drug dealers with 9 kg drugs5 minutes ago
-
Nine nabbed in Sargodha5 minutes ago
-
Security beefed up at churches in Pindi5 minutes ago
-
Five held over violation of renting laws5 minutes ago
-
Recreational park inaugurated15 minutes ago
-
CTP issue 40,985 challan slips to unfit PSVs34 minutes ago
-
FJWU opens admissions for Spring 2025 semester45 minutes ago
-
Rana Mashhood unveils comprehensive plan to empower 'Marginalized Communities'55 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's Ambassador to US visits Utopia Industries, holds meeting with KCCI leaders55 minutes ago
-
President expresses grief over S. Korea plane crash1 hour ago
-
Governor Kundi congratulates newly elected cabinet of PPC1 hour ago