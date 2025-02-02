Open Menu

Youth Shot Dead

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Youth shot dead

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) A 22-year-old man was shot dead in Harnoli police limits here on Sunday.

According to the details, Muhammad Haseeb, a resident of Harnoli, was shot dead by unidentified assailants. They fled after the murder. Upon receiving information, police found his body in the Hameed Kot forest. An investigation is ongoing.

