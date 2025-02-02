Youth Shot Dead
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2025 | 05:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) A 22-year-old man was shot dead in Harnoli police limits here on Sunday.
According to the details, Muhammad Haseeb, a resident of Harnoli, was shot dead by unidentified assailants. They fled after the murder. Upon receiving information, police found his body in the Hameed Kot forest. An investigation is ongoing.
