Youth shot dead

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) A 22-year-old man was shot dead in Harnoli police limits here on Sunday.

According to the details, Muhammad Haseeb, a resident of Harnoli, was shot dead by unidentified assailants. They fled after the murder. Upon receiving information, police found his body in the Hameed Kot forest. An investigation is ongoing.