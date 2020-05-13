UrduPoint.com
Youth Shot Dead, Absconders Arrested In Kohat

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 04:37 PM

A youth who was shot injured on Tuesday night lost his battle for life in a hospital at Peshawar on Wednesday morning, police said

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) : A youth who was shot injured on Tuesday night lost his battle for life in a hospital at Peshawar on Wednesday morning, police said.

The youth named Mohadis resident of Mohallah Mian Badshah Kohat was injured in a firing incident during night and was rushed to a hospital in Peshawar, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered a case against one accused while the deceased Mohadis was laid to rest in Sawa Lakh graveyard in Kohat.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested two accused involved in murder of one Taj ud Din in Meer Ahmedkhel Kohat within a few hours after the murder.

The accused named Noman and Muhammad Sohail were handed over to investigation team in Riaz Shaheed police station of Kohat after registration of case against them.

