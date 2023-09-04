Youth shot dead, another commits suicide in Dera

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :A youth was shot dead while he was offering prayers at Ikram Hotel in the limits of Daraban police station.

According to police, Adam Khan Nasir son of Ahmad Khan, a resident of Tanchi-Kaley, Nasirabad reported to the Daraban Police that his 24-year-old nephew Farooq Khan son of Sher Khan was shot dead by two unknown terrorists riding on a motorcycle while he was offering prayers at Ikram Hotel situated at Baraf-khana Morr.

After committing the crime, the terrorists escaped from the scene.

In another incident, a 27-year-old committed suicide by shooting himself at home in Khushhal Town.

According to the reporting center of the trauma center, 27-year-old Shafiq Ullah Wazir son of Qadir Wazir, a resident of Khushal Town, was brought to emergency center, who ended his life by shooting himself at home.