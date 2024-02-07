Youth shot dead, another injured

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) A youth was shot dead while and other sustained injuries during firing in

the area of Sadar police station.

Rescue 1122 said on Wednesday that two assailants opened indiscriminate firing on

Ramzan Rafiq and Asim Bashir in Chak No 209-RB and fled away.

As a result, Ramzan died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted Asim to the

Allied Hospital-II in a critical condition.

The police took the body into custody while further investigation was

under way, he added.