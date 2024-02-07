Youth Shot Dead, Another Injured
Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2024 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) A youth was shot dead while and other sustained injuries during firing in
the area of Sadar police station.
Rescue 1122 said on Wednesday that two assailants opened indiscriminate firing on
Ramzan Rafiq and Asim Bashir in Chak No 209-RB and fled away.
As a result, Ramzan died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted Asim to the
Allied Hospital-II in a critical condition.
The police took the body into custody while further investigation was
under way, he added.
