Youth Shot Dead, Another Injured During Dacoity

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 10:16 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Unidentified dacoits have fired to death a youth in addition to inflicting serious injuries to another over resistance during a dacoity in the area of Raza Abad police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Saturday that some armed bandits intercepted two citizens and looted their valuable item at gunpoint.

However, when the victims raised alarm, the dacoits opened fire and killed Usman (30) while injured Khalil (35) was shifted to hospital for treatment.

Further investigation was underway, police said.

