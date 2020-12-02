UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Shot Dead At Srinagar By Unknown Gunman

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 10:00 AM

Youth shot dead at Srinagar by unknown gunman

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a 24-year-old man was shot at and critically injured by unknown gunmen in Srinagar on Wednesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth was shot at in Buchpora area of Srinagar and he was admitted to Soura Hospital for treatment.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS Dr Farooq Jan said that Khan has arm injury and his condition is serious. The whole area has been cordoned off by the Indian troops and police personnel.

Meanwhile, a grenade was lobbed at the main gate of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 179th Battalion in Sopore. The area was cordoned off by the Indian troops.

Related Topics

India Injured Police Sopore Jammu Srinagar Man Media Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

36 minutes ago

Uruguay May Purchase Russian Vaccine Against COVID ..

9 hours ago

Green Transition to Profoundly Affect Intertwined ..

9 hours ago

Which Americans will get the Covid vaccine first?

9 hours ago

Moscow says call to leave Moldovan breakaway regio ..

9 hours ago

Opposition reluctant to hold talks with ruling par ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.