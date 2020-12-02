Youth shot dead at Srinagar by unknown gunman

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a 24-year-old man was shot at and critically injured by unknown gunmen in Srinagar on Wednesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth was shot at in Buchpora area of Srinagar and he was admitted to Soura Hospital for treatment.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS Dr Farooq Jan said that Khan has arm injury and his condition is serious. The whole area has been cordoned off by the Indian troops and police personnel.

Meanwhile, a grenade was lobbed at the main gate of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 179th Battalion in Sopore. The area was cordoned off by the Indian troops.