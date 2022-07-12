Youth shot dead at "Super Salateen" hotel

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :A youth was tortured and shot dead and two others were injured in a fight at a hotel on the Hyderabad bypass late Monday night.

According to media reports, the hotel owners allegedly opened fire and killed Bilal Kaka, a young man from New Saeedabad and injured his two friends Jani and Mumtaz Sanjrani as a result of an altercation over a food bill at the Super Salateen Hotel near Wadhu Wah, within the limits of Bhattai Nagar police station.

The body of the deceased and the injured persons were shifted to civil hospital where a large number of people gathered and demanded the arrest of the killers.

The heirs of slain Bilal Kaka have alleged that the hotel owners shot and killed the youth and injured his two friends when they inquired about the food bill.

A private news channel reported that Police had arrested hotel owner Sharif Baba but the case was not registered till filling of the news.

Meanwhile, heirs along with dead body of the slain youth staged sit in at Naseem Nagar Chowk and demanded registration of the case and arrest of the hotel owners involved in the murder incident.