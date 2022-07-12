UrduPoint.com

Youth Shot Dead At "Super Salateen" Hotel

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Youth shot dead at "Super Salateen" hotel

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :A youth was tortured and shot dead and two others were injured in a fight at a hotel on the Hyderabad bypass late Monday night.

According to media reports, the hotel owners allegedly opened fire and killed Bilal Kaka, a young man from New Saeedabad and injured his two friends Jani and Mumtaz Sanjrani as a result of an altercation over a food bill at the Super Salateen Hotel near Wadhu Wah, within the limits of Bhattai Nagar police station.

The body of the deceased and the injured persons were shifted to civil hospital where a large number of people gathered and demanded the arrest of the killers.

The heirs of slain Bilal Kaka have alleged that the hotel owners shot and killed the youth and injured his two friends when they inquired about the food bill.

A private news channel reported that Police had arrested hotel owner Sharif Baba but the case was not registered till filling of the news.

Meanwhile, heirs along with dead body of the slain youth staged sit in at Naseem Nagar Chowk and demanded registration of the case and arrest of the hotel owners involved in the murder incident.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Murder Fire Police Police Station Hotel Young Hyderabad Man Kaka Saeedabad Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.