Youth shot dead by rivals in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :A youth on bail in a murder case was shot dead by his rivals in Rodala Road police limits on Saturday.

The police said Abdul Rehman was passing near Chak No 283-GB when his rivals gunneddown him and fled.

The police registered a case against Ijaz , Zakir, Sher Afgan, Abid of Chak No 283-GB and two others.