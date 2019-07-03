Youth shot dead by robbers in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Robbers shot dead a youth for resisting their dacoity attempt, in the area of Dijkot police station

Police said on Wednesday that some bandits stormed into a grocery shop in Chak No.255-RB Bograna late night and looted cash and other valuables.

Hearing hue and cry, Muazzam (23) son of Akbar who was a student of M.Phil, rushed to the spot and spotted the outlaws looting grocery shop of his uncle.

Owning to putting up resistance, the robbers shot at and injured Muazzam seriously. He was rushed to local hospital from where he was referred to Allied Hospital Faisalabad where he breathed his last.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.