Youth Shot Dead During Billiard Game In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 07:28 PM

A youth was shot dead during billiard game in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :A youth was shot dead during billiard game in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that Intizar Husain, son of Zulfiqar of Chak No 53-GB, was playing billiard at a local snooker club when an altercation occurred between him and his game mate Fahad Hussain, son of Muhammad Riaz of Chak No 649-GB.

Fahad got enraged and he opened fire on Intizar Hussain, killing him on-the-spot.

Area police took the body into custody and started investigation with no arrest till filing of the report.

