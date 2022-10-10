Youth shot dead during robbery

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The robbers allegedly shot dead a youth over resistance during a robbery in Ghulam Muhammad Abad police limits on Monday.

A police spokesman said two dacoits tried to snatch cash and mobile phone from 18-year-old Adil Ali in Mohallah Sadiq Abad but he resisted.

During which, the accused opened firing at him.

The youth received injuries and he was shifted to the Allied Hospital wherehe died.

Police took the body into custody and started investigation.