Youth Shot Dead, Four Injured In Firing Incident In Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 05:05 PM

A youth was shot dead while his three brothers and another sustained bullet injuries over a land dispute in Khanpur Sydien village, in the jurisdiction of Phalora Police Station

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) : A youth was shot dead while his three brothers and another sustained bullet injuries over a land dispute in Khanpur Sydien village, in the jurisdiction of Phalora Police Station.

According to police spokesman, Tanveer Bhatti (22) had a land dispute with his relatives- Riaz Bhatti and others in the village of Khanpur Sydien.

Riaz along with others came to village and opened indiscriminate fire at Tanveer and his brothers.

As a result, Tanveer received a number of bullets and died on the spot while his three brothers Qadeer, Salman, Basheer and another Fiaz received injuries. The attackers fled the scene.

The locals brought the dead and the injured to nearby hospital.

Police have sent the body for postmortem.

A case has been registered against the accused.

