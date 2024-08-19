Youth Shot Dead In Dacoity
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2024 | 01:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) A youth was shot dead by dacoits over resistance in a dacoity in Razaabad
police limits on Monday.
According to police sources, the robbers were looting passersby in Street No 3 of Ali Garden
when the youth, Anas, resisted them.
To which, the accused opened firing at him and gunned
down him on the spot.
On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to a mortuary for
postmortem and collected forensic evidence while the accused fled.
Meanwhile, RPO Dr Abid Khan took a notice of the incident and sought a report from
CPO Kamran Adil.
