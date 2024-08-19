Open Menu

Youth Shot Dead In Dacoity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Youth shot dead in dacoity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) A youth was shot dead by dacoits over resistance in a dacoity in Razaabad

police limits on Monday.

According to police sources, the robbers were looting passersby in Street No 3 of Ali Garden

when the youth, Anas, resisted them.

To which, the accused opened firing at him and gunned

down him on the spot.

On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to a mortuary for

postmortem and collected forensic evidence while the accused fled.

Meanwhile, RPO Dr Abid Khan took a notice of the incident and sought a report from

CPO Kamran Adil.

More Stories From Pakistan