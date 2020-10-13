Youth shot dead in Dera Ismail Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Oct (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) ::A youth was shot dead in Rehmani Khel village in the limit of Nawab Shaheed Police Station, said the police source on Tuesday.

According to an FIR (First Information Report) lodged by Abdul Ghafoor resident of Rehmani Khel village allegedly accused Naushad son of Ismail sprayed his son Abdus Saboor-26, who was present in local public call office and injured him later succumbed to injuries.

The motive of the killing could not be ascertained immediately.

The police have registered the case.