Youth shot dead in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :A 23-year-old man was shot dead by unknown motorcyclists here in the limits of Chaudhwan police station, according to police.

Saeed ur Rehman son of Abdul Rehman reported to Chaudhwan police that his brother Adil Shah was shot dead by unknown motorcyclists in the Musazai area of Chaudhwan.

The unknown assailants managed to escape from the scene.

Saeed said that they have no enmity with anyone however his deceased brother was a government employee in Frontier Corps (FC), Balochistan. The police registered a case and started an investigation into the matter.