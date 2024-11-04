Open Menu

Youth Shot Dead In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2024 | 06:55 PM

A quarrel between friends left one of them dead in Jaranwala City police limits on Monday

According to police, Umar, Subhani, Ejaz and others were sitting in Abdullah Park when a quarrel started. In the meantime, one of them opened fire on Umar, killing him on the spot and fled.

Police have shifted the body to mortuary for autopsy and initiated legal action after collecting forensic evidence.

