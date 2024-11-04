Youth Shot Dead In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2024 | 06:55 PM
A quarrel between friends left one of them dead in Jaranwala City police limits on Monday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) A quarrel between friends left one of them dead in Jaranwala City police limits on Monday.
According to police, Umar, Subhani, Ejaz and others were sitting in Abdullah Park when a quarrel started. In the meantime, one of them opened fire on Umar, killing him on the spot and fled.
Police have shifted the body to mortuary for autopsy and initiated legal action after collecting forensic evidence.
Recent Stories
Commissioner meets traders
CBWB takes four beggar kids into custody
Kidnapped trader recovered, accused arrested
New Delhi, Lahore most polluted cities in world
Three day ‘Quran Calligraphy Workshop’ begins
Furniture shop gutted
Two blind murders traced, accused arrested
IUB VC applauds Maryam Ki Dastak program
Three industrial units fined
Punjab govt to present Rs630bn surplus budget next year: Punjab Information Mini ..
Lahore second most polluted city in the world
Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) clears encroachments
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner meets traders2 minutes ago
-
Govt decides to extend tenure of service chiefs from 3 to 5 years14 minutes ago
-
CBWB takes four beggar kids into custody5 minutes ago
-
Kidnapped trader recovered, accused arrested5 minutes ago
-
New Delhi, Lahore most polluted cities in world2 minutes ago
-
Three day ‘Quran Calligraphy Workshop’ begins2 minutes ago
-
Furniture shop gutted3 minutes ago
-
Two blind murders traced, accused arrested3 minutes ago
-
IUB VC applauds Maryam Ki Dastak program3 minutes ago
-
Three industrial units fined2 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to present Rs630bn surplus budget next year: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari2 minutes ago
-
Lahore second most polluted city in the world2 minutes ago