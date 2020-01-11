UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Shot Dead In Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 08:45 PM

Youth shot dead in Faisalabad

A youth was shot dead over a minor issue in Nishatabad police limits on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :A youth was shot dead over a minor issue in Nishatabad police limits on Saturday.

The police spokesman said motorcyclist Majid was using pressure horn installed on his motorcycle in Chak No.

51-JB where Anaamullah prohibited him from it.

Over the issue, Majid along with his accomplices Muhammad Jameel, etc opened firing on Anaam ullah.

As a result, Anaam received injuries and was shifted to a hospital where he died.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Police Died From

Recent Stories

UN lauds UAE&#039;s readiness to implement 2nd pha ..

6 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change and Environment heads U ..

6 minutes ago

Putin, Merkel Meeting Over, Leaders Talked for Mor ..

46 seconds ago

All sugar mills in Punjab functional: Minister

47 seconds ago

Sindh University holds 201st meeting of its Syndic ..

49 seconds ago

Ukrainian Prosecution Re-Qualifies Case on Plane C ..

51 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.