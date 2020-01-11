Youth Shot Dead In Faisalabad
A youth was shot dead over a minor issue in Nishatabad police limits on Saturday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :A youth was shot dead over a minor issue in Nishatabad police limits on Saturday.
The police spokesman said motorcyclist Majid was using pressure horn installed on his motorcycle in Chak No.
51-JB where Anaamullah prohibited him from it.
Over the issue, Majid along with his accomplices Muhammad Jameel, etc opened firing on Anaam ullah.
As a result, Anaam received injuries and was shifted to a hospital where he died.