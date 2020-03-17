UrduPoint.com
Youth Shot Dead In Faisalabad

Tue 17th March 2020 | 04:40 PM

Youth shot dead in Faisalabad

A young man was shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists, in the limits of Millat Town police station on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) : A young man was shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists, in the limits of Millat Town police station on Tuesday.

Police said that Shakeel son of Aslam was standing near Haq Baho Chowk at Millat Road when unidentified motorcyclists shot at and killed him.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation.

