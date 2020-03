A youth was shot dead near here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :A youth was shot dead near here on Thursday.

According to the police, victim Shakeel, 25, was going to bazaar on Sargodha Road when he was shot dead by unidentified accused.

The police shifted the body to a mortuary for postmortem and started investigation.