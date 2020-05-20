UrduPoint.com
Youth Shot Dead In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 02:46 PM

Youth shot dead in Faisalabad

A youth was shot dead, in the area of D-Type Colony police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :A youth was shot dead, in the area of D-Type Colony police station.

Police said on Wednesday that some unidentified persons opened fire at Faisal Ali (21), resident of Dijkot in D-Type Colony late night due to unknown reasons.

The youth was being shifted to hospital when he died on the way.

The police have taken the body into custody and started investigation after registering a case.

