Youth Shot Dead In Firing Incident In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 03:11 PM

Youth shot dead in firing incident in Sargodha

A young man was murdered in a firing incident in Jauhrabad police limits here on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :A young man was murdered in a firing incident in Jauhrabad police limits here on Friday.

According to details,Muhammad Azam Bhood resident of village Hadali Tehsil Jauhrabad had enmity with Muhammad Hayat Bhood over enmity of murder case; on the day of incident the accused along with his two accomplices Muhammad Arshad and Ahmad have allegedly shot dead their opponent Azam Bhood and fled from the scene.

The body was handed over the heirs after postmortem; on the report of deceased's brother Nazir Bhood police have registered case against the accused and started probe.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

