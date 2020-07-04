UrduPoint.com
Youth Shot Dead In Mianwali

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 02:45 PM

Youth shot dead in Mianwali

A youth was gunned down in an incident of firing in Mianwali police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :A youth was gunned down in an incident of firing in Mianwali police limits.

Police said on Saturday that Muhammad Amjad (22) s/o Said Muhammad,resident of Katcha khel,tehsil Mianwali was in his home at Balo Khel when some unknown armed persons barged in and opened indiscriminate fire.

Consequently,he received serious injuries and died on the spot.

The body was handed over to the family after postmortem.

Police registered case and started investigation.

