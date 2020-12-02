Youth shot dead in peshawar

Unknown armed assailants on Wednesday shot dead a youth in the vicinity of Faqirabad police station here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Unknown armed assailants on Wednesday shot dead a youth in the vicinity of Faqirabad police station here.

Police said the youth, named Zahid Ullah, from Bajaur district, was gunned down by unidentified armed men.

Police said the reason behind the killing and identification of the murderers was yet to be ascertained.

Faqirabad police have registered a case.