Youth shot dead in robbery attempt, CM seeks report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) A young man was shot and killed in the Gulistan-e-Johar area of Karachi on Friday after he resisted a robbery attempt.

According to police, the incident occurred near Manzoor Chowrangi, where two unidentified motorcyclists attempted to snatch a mobile phone from an online bike rider.

When the victim, later identified as Fahad Hussain, put up resistance, the suspects opened fire, fatally wounding him.

The robbers managed to flee the scene after the shooting.

Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, has taken notice of the incident and directed the Karachi police chief to submit a detailed report.

The Sindh CM’s spokesperson said that the chief minister ordered the Karachi Police Chief to fully cooperate with the slain youth’s family.

Authorities are investigating the case and working to identify the perpetrators involved in this senseless act of violence.