Open Menu

Youth Shot Dead In Robbery Attempt, CM Seeks Report

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2024 | 11:06 PM

Youth shot dead in robbery attempt, CM seeks report

A young man was shot and killed in the Gulistan-e-Johar area of Karachi on Friday after he resisted a robbery attempt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) A young man was shot and killed in the Gulistan-e-Johar area of Karachi on Friday after he resisted a robbery attempt.

According to police, the incident occurred near Manzoor Chowrangi, where two unidentified motorcyclists attempted to snatch a mobile phone from an online bike rider.

When the victim, later identified as Fahad Hussain, put up resistance, the suspects opened fire, fatally wounding him.

The robbers managed to flee the scene after the shooting.

Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, has taken notice of the incident and directed the Karachi police chief to submit a detailed report.

The Sindh CM’s spokesperson said that the chief minister ordered the Karachi Police Chief to fully cooperate with the slain youth’s family.

Authorities are investigating the case and working to identify the perpetrators involved in this senseless act of violence.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Fire Chief Minister Police Mobile Robbery Young Man Murad Ali Shah Family From

Recent Stories

Youth shot dead in robbery attempt, CM seeks repor ..

Youth shot dead in robbery attempt, CM seeks report

2 minutes ago
 Soomro takes notice of harassment allegation again ..

Soomro takes notice of harassment allegation against lady police officer

2 minutes ago
 BISP, Nestle Pakistan discuss expands economic emp ..

BISP, Nestle Pakistan discuss expands economic empowerment measures for deservin ..

1 minute ago
 Asian markets retreat as China pledges fail to spa ..

Asian markets retreat as China pledges fail to spark excitement

26 minutes ago
 Siddiqui urges PTI to choose between dialogue or c ..

Siddiqui urges PTI to choose between dialogue or civil disobedience

27 minutes ago
 5,900 citizens provided relief during police open ..

5,900 citizens provided relief during police open courts in 2024

28 minutes ago
Govt steering Pakistan towards stability despite P ..

Govt steering Pakistan towards stability despite PTI’s obstruction: Rana

1 hour ago
 AD Bank to tighten noose around defaulters

AD Bank to tighten noose around defaulters

29 minutes ago
 Rs 654,000 fines imposed on 407 individuals for sm ..

Rs 654,000 fines imposed on 407 individuals for smog-related violation

1 hour ago
 Kashmiri rights outfit sounds alarm over human rig ..

Kashmiri rights outfit sounds alarm over human rights abuses in IIOJK

1 hour ago
 OGDCL announces gas,condensate discovery at Bettan ..

OGDCL announces gas,condensate discovery at Bettani-02 Well in Lakki Marwat

1 hour ago
 ABL Stallions, Lake City Panthers come out winners ..

ABL Stallions, Lake City Panthers come out winners in double header show

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan