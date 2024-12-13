Youth Shot Dead In Robbery Attempt, CM Seeks Report
Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2024 | 11:06 PM
A young man was shot and killed in the Gulistan-e-Johar area of Karachi on Friday after he resisted a robbery attempt
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) A young man was shot and killed in the Gulistan-e-Johar area of Karachi on Friday after he resisted a robbery attempt.
According to police, the incident occurred near Manzoor Chowrangi, where two unidentified motorcyclists attempted to snatch a mobile phone from an online bike rider.
When the victim, later identified as Fahad Hussain, put up resistance, the suspects opened fire, fatally wounding him.
The robbers managed to flee the scene after the shooting.
Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, has taken notice of the incident and directed the Karachi police chief to submit a detailed report.
The Sindh CM’s spokesperson said that the chief minister ordered the Karachi Police Chief to fully cooperate with the slain youth’s family.
Authorities are investigating the case and working to identify the perpetrators involved in this senseless act of violence.
Recent Stories
Youth shot dead in robbery attempt, CM seeks report
Soomro takes notice of harassment allegation against lady police officer
BISP, Nestle Pakistan discuss expands economic empowerment measures for deservin ..
Asian markets retreat as China pledges fail to spark excitement
Siddiqui urges PTI to choose between dialogue or civil disobedience
5,900 citizens provided relief during police open courts in 2024
Govt steering Pakistan towards stability despite PTI’s obstruction: Rana
AD Bank to tighten noose around defaulters
Rs 654,000 fines imposed on 407 individuals for smog-related violation
Kashmiri rights outfit sounds alarm over human rights abuses in IIOJK
OGDCL announces gas,condensate discovery at Bettani-02 Well in Lakki Marwat
ABL Stallions, Lake City Panthers come out winners in double header show
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth shot dead in robbery attempt, CM seeks report2 minutes ago
-
Soomro takes notice of harassment allegation against lady police officer2 minutes ago
-
BISP, Nestle Pakistan discuss expands economic empowerment measures for deserving women1 minute ago
-
Siddiqui urges PTI to choose between dialogue or civil disobedience27 minutes ago
-
5,900 citizens provided relief during police open courts in 202428 minutes ago
-
Govt steering Pakistan towards stability despite PTI’s obstruction: Rana1 hour ago
-
AD Bank to tighten noose around defaulters29 minutes ago
-
Rs 654,000 fines imposed on 407 individuals for smog-related violation1 hour ago
-
OGDCL announces gas,condensate discovery at Bettani-02 Well in Lakki Marwat1 hour ago
-
Parliament best forum for negotiations: Khawaja Asif1 hour ago
-
IG Punjab rewards CTD personnel for outstanding performance1 hour ago
-
Two shot injured over resisting robbery in Fatehjang1 hour ago