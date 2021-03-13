UrduPoint.com
Youth Shot Dead In Sahiwal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 10:01 PM

Youth shot dead in Sahiwal

A young boy, identified as Hamad, was shot dead over a minor dispute in the area of Kameer police station here on Saturday

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :A young boy, identified as Hamad, was shot dead over a minor dispute in the area of Kameer police station here on Saturday.

Police said that deceased had a domestic dispute with his uncle Basheer.

On the day of incident, after exchange of hot words, the accused allegedly shot dead his nephew.

Rescue-1122, on receiving the information, reached on-the-spot and shifted the body to Kameer Hospital for postmortem.

Police had registered a case.

Further investigation was underway, said police.

