Youth Shot Dead In Sahiwal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 10:01 PM
A young boy, identified as Hamad, was shot dead over a minor dispute in the area of Kameer police station here on Saturday
SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :A young boy, identified as Hamad, was shot dead over a minor dispute in the area of Kameer police station here on Saturday.
Police said that deceased had a domestic dispute with his uncle Basheer.
On the day of incident, after exchange of hot words, the accused allegedly shot dead his nephew.
Rescue-1122, on receiving the information, reached on-the-spot and shifted the body to Kameer Hospital for postmortem.
Police had registered a case.
Further investigation was underway, said police.