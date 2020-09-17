UrduPoint.com
Youth Shot Dead In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 01:36 PM

A youth was killed in a firing incident in Sahiwal police limits on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :A youth was killed in a firing incident in Sahiwal police limits on Thursday.

Police said that 21-year-old Ahmed Hassan s/o Ghulam Shabbir, a resident of Behal Joyia village was watering fields when unknown armed persons allegedly shot dead him and fled from the scene.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

Police had registered a case against the accusedand started investigation.

