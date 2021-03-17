Youth shot dead in sargodha

A young man was killed in a firing incident in Sahiwal police limits on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :A young man was killed in a firing incident in Sahiwal police limits on Wednesday.

Police said that 25-year-old Zeeshan, resident of Sahiwal, was going to his shop on a motor bike when unknown armed persons allegedly shot him dead him near Boys High school Sahiwal and fled from the scene.

The deceased was handed over to the heirs after postmortem. Police registered case against the unknown accused and started investigation