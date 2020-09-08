Youth shot dead in Sialkot

Robbers shot dead a young trader for putting up resistance near Noorpur-Uddo Fataah village of Pasrur tehsil on Tuesday

According to police, Nasir Ali (30) was on way to his home when some bandits intercepted him and shot him dead for resisting their bid to snatch cash.

Pasrur Sadr police have registered a case.

Investigation was underway.