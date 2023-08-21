Youth shot dead mysteriously

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :A young man was shot dead in mysterious circumstances in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station.

A police spokesman said on Monday that Anwar Ali of Chak No 116-GB had gone to his house when two unidentified motorcyclists opened indiscriminate fire at him.

As a result, he received serious bullet injuries and was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police registered a murder case against the assailants on the complaint of Muhammad Akram, father of the ill-fated youth, and started investigation for arrest of the culprits, he added.