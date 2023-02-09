UrduPoint.com

Youth Shot Dead On Resistance

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2023 | 03:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :A youth was shot dead by an unidentified armed dacoit for putting resistance during a mugging late on last night.

According to Rescue spokesperson, a youth namely Samson (24-year-old) was on his way when a dacoit intercepted him near Askari petrol Pump Sattoki Lalarke, Pasrur Road Sialkot in jurisdiction of Satra police station, late at last night.

The dacoit opened fire and shot him dead when he tried to resist the dacoity bid.

Police have registered a case and started investigations on this regard.

