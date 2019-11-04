Youth shot dead, other two injured in firing incidents in Sargodha

A young man was murdered while two others injured in separate incidents of firing in Kundian and Shahpur police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :A young man was murdered while two others injured in separate incidents of firing in Kundian and Shahpur police limits.

Police sources said Monday that Saed Rasool Ahmad resident of Kundian along with his sons Zahoor Ahmad and Shakoor (Kalyar Group) Ahmad was moving on a motorbike towards outhouse when his ambushed opponents Zia Ullah (Majhooka Group) along with his 7 accomplices have shot dead son Zahoor Ahamd and injured Shakoor and fled.

In another incident, the accused Iftikhar and others of Chak 9/ML have allegedly injured their opponent Shoaib over enmity and fled.

The injured were shifted to hospitals; police have registered separate cases at relative police station and started investigation.