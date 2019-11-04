UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Shot Dead, Other Two Injured In Firing Incidents In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 01:13 PM

Youth shot dead, other two injured in firing incidents in Sargodha

A young man was murdered while two others injured in separate incidents of firing in Kundian and Shahpur police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :A young man was murdered while two others injured in separate incidents of firing in Kundian and Shahpur police limits.

Police sources said Monday that Saed Rasool Ahmad resident of Kundian along with his sons Zahoor Ahmad and Shakoor (Kalyar Group) Ahmad was moving on a motorbike towards outhouse when his ambushed opponents Zia Ullah (Majhooka Group) along with his 7 accomplices have shot dead son Zahoor Ahamd and injured Shakoor and fled.

In another incident, the accused Iftikhar and others of Chak 9/ML have allegedly injured their opponent Shoaib over enmity and fled.

The injured were shifted to hospitals; police have registered separate cases at relative police station and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Police Police Station Young Man Kundian Shahpur

Recent Stories

LHC to announce verdict today on Maryam Nawaz's ba ..

4 minutes ago

Hira Mani expected to be part of famous TV show Me ..

13 minutes ago

China's resident home purchase leverage down in Q ..

2 minutes ago

Dengue patients toll reaches 6670 in KP

2 minutes ago

Rs 400mln set for 'crop maximization project'

2 minutes ago

Witnesses Say Some Protesters Killed During Clashe ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.