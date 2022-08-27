Youth shot dead over litigation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :A youth was shot dead while another sustained bullet injures over litigation in a nearby village of Mutafa Abad town on Saturday.

According to police, Asif (25) and Farhan, residents of Rehman Pura locality were heading towards Khara village on a motorcycle when his rivals Sajid, Majid, Muhammad Javed aka Jeo allegedly opened fire at them.

Asif died on the spot while Farhan sustained critical injuries.

The injured was shifted to General hospital Lahore in precarious condition.

On the report of victim's father Asif Javed, Kasur Sadr police have registered a case against the accused. Further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, a body of unidentified man was found floating in Jhambar link canal Phoolnagar. The team of Resue-1122 fished out the body and handed it over to the police.

Phoolnagar police were investigating.