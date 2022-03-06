Youth shot dead over minor dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :A youth was murdered over a minor dispute, in the jurisdiction of Bhera police station.

Police said on Sunday that Inaam, resident of Khairokot had an altercation with Safeer over a minor issue.

In a fit of grudge, Inaam along with his brother Manan shot dead Safeer and fled the scene.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

A case has been registered against the accused.