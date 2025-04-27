Youth Shot Dead Over Minor Dispute
Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2025 | 07:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) A youth was shot dead over a minor dispute at Rohilanwali on Sunday.
According to police, Nadeem had an exchange of harsh words with Siddique and Jamshaid over an issue during a marriage ceremony.
Nadeem filed an application with police for legal action against them.
In a fit of anger, accused Siddique and Jamshaid shot Nadeem dead when he was sleeping at his house in Rohilanwali police limits.
Police have registered a case and arrested Jashmaid while raids are underway to arrest the other accused.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth shot dead over minor dispute58 seconds ago
-
AJK President and PM holds a one on one meeting1 minute ago
-
Punjab govt forms working group for Lahore-Rawalpindi bullet train project1 minute ago
-
Governor condoles with Sardar Hidayat over demise of uncle1 minute ago
-
Storage projects near completion to supply 1 m gallons water daily to Rawalpindi Cantt: Malik Abrar2 minutes ago
-
Azma Bukhari visits Sundas Foundation2 minutes ago
-
Modern diagnostic center to be established at Hilal-e-Ahmar Hospital: DC12 minutes ago
-
SNGPL cuts off two meters12 minutes ago
-
20 arrested for gambling12 minutes ago
-
Dacoity accused arrested after 13 years12 minutes ago
-
Proclaimed offenders wanted in murder case arrested12 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for eliminating 54 terrorists in North Waziristan operation22 minutes ago