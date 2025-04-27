Youth shot dead over minor dispute

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) A youth was shot dead over a minor dispute at Rohilanwali on Sunday.

According to police, Nadeem had an exchange of harsh words with Siddique and Jamshaid over an issue during a marriage ceremony.

Nadeem filed an application with police for legal action against them.

In a fit of anger, accused Siddique and Jamshaid shot Nadeem dead when he was sleeping at his house in Rohilanwali police limits.

Police have registered a case and arrested Jashmaid while raids are underway to arrest the other accused.