Youth shot dead over minor dispute in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :A youth was shot dead over a minor dispute here in the area of Thikriwala police station.

A police spokesman said Tuesday that 22-year-old Zain Ashfaq, resident of chak 75-JB Sohal, developed differences with his friends Usama,and others over a minor issue.

Enraged Usama along with his accomplices shot Zain ,killing him on the spot.

The police took the body into its custody and started investigation.The accused had managed to escape from the scene after the crime.