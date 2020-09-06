UrduPoint.com
Youth Shot Dead Over Minor Issue

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

RENALA KHURD, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :-:A youth was shot dead over trivial issue, in the jurisdiction of Sadr police station.

Police said on Sunday that Dilbar resident of Chak No. 11/1-L admonished Akhlaq and Zulfiqar not to stand on roof top of their house for pigeon flying but they got infuriated and opened fire at him.

As a result, Dilbar died on the spot while Qaiser sustained bullet injuries.

The body and injured persons have been shifted to hospital.

Police are looking into the matter.

