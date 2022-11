SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :A youth was shot dead by his opponents over an old enmity near here on Friday.

Police said Muhammad Shamshad of Basti Roshan had domestic issues with Nabeeland Sabir. The accused gunned down Shamshad when he was in his shop.

Police reached the spot and shifted the body to a local hospital.